Marriott Vacations boosts quarterly dividend to 79c from 76c

Marriott Vacations (VAC) authorized a quarterly cash dividend of 79c per share of common stock, an increase of 4% over the company’s prior dividend. “The dividend increase reflects our confidence in our leisure focused business strategy and growth potential, and upholds our continued commitment to providing value to our shareholders,” said Jason Marino, CFO. The dividend is payable on or around January 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 19.

