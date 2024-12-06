News & Insights

Stocks

Marriott Vacations boosts quarterly dividend to 79c from 76c

December 06, 2024 — 10:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Marriott Vacations (VAC) authorized a quarterly cash dividend of 79c per share of common stock, an increase of 4% over the company’s prior dividend. “The dividend increase reflects our confidence in our leisure focused business strategy and growth potential, and upholds our continued commitment to providing value to our shareholders,” said Jason Marino, CFO. The dividend is payable on or around January 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 19.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VAC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.