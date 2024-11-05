News & Insights

Stocks

Marriott price target raised to $290 from $262 at Bernstein

November 05, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $290 from $262 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes it took a pause on Marriott into Q3 results, expecting a miss and risk to full year guidance on weaker China and U.S., both of which transpired – albeit that the miss was largely a result of a one off cost bump. With that quarter past, Bernstein gets back on the campaign trail, and is seeing a positive message from here.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.