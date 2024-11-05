Marriott price target raised to $290 from $262 at Bernstein

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $290 from $262 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes it took a pause on Marriott into Q3 results, expecting a miss and risk to full year guidance on weaker China and U.S., both of which transpired – albeit that the miss was largely a result of a one off cost bump. With that quarter past, Bernstein gets back on the campaign trail, and is seeing a positive message from here.

