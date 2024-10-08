News & Insights

MAR

Marriott Introduces City Express By Marriott In The U.S. & Canada - Quick Facts

October 08, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) announced the expansion of the City Express by Marriott brand into the United States & Canada. Existing City Express by Marriott properties have been integrated into the Marriott Bonvoy program and are available for booking on Marriott channels for members to earn and redeem points.

Marriott said it has already received extensive interest from owners and franchisees, and the company anticipates having signed agreements, with possible hotel openings, in the U.S. & Canada under the City Express by Marriott brand over the next few months.

In May 2023, Marriott announced the acquisition of the City Express brand portfolio in CALA. The company recently announced plans to expand City Express by Marriott in Brazil.

