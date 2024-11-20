Marriott Expands in EMEA Region With Its Branded Residences

In the past two years, Marriott International, Inc. MAR signed 26 agreements to bring its branded residential portfolio to iconic destinations in the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region.



Keeping its objective in focus, the company has been able to accelerate the growth of its residential portfolio in the region with 70 projects, comprising 43 projects in its signed pipeline and 27 open properties.

Marriott’s Branded Residences

Marriott’s residential portfolio offers 16 luxury and premium brands, providing the development licensees the opportunity to leverage strong brand recognition. The residential portfolio also helps developers lead generation platforms, with the potential to result in higher sales velocity and increased sales value for developers.



The Residence owners not only bask in the top-tier services of Marriott but also have the opportunity to receive enhanced benefits from the owner recognition platform, ONVIA. The ONVIA platform provides exclusive offerings considered within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.



Among the 16 distinct brands, 13 are already open or have a signed residential property in the EMEA region.

Sneak Peek at Marriott’s Anticipated Openings

By the end of 2024, MAR expects the opening of some projects, including The Residences at the St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort in Oman and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Baku in Azerbaijan, along with the debut of The Residences at the St. Regis Belgrade in Southeast Europe. Moreover, the opening of Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, will also mark the debut of the Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the EMEA region.



Notably, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Diriyah, The St. Regis Residences, Financial Center Road, Dubai and the W Residences Manchester showcased the potential sales velocity upon their launches under MAR’s residential brand portfolio.



Furthermore, the company announced the opening of its standalone residential property in fall 2024, The St. Regis Residences, Casares, Costa del Sol, marking the debut of its branded residence in Spain. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, upon completion, will offer 200 residences across seven buildings and 12 mansions.



Marriott’s collaboration with Highgate opened doors for the rebranding of several properties of the latter to co-located hotels and residences in Algarve, Portugal, which are expected to open in mid-2025. The rebranded properties include The Residences at The Westin Salgados Beach Resort and Marriott Residences Salgados Resort.

MAR Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of this worldwide hospitality company focused on lodging management and franchising have gained 24.7% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 18.7% growth. The company’s prospects are strengthened not only by its focus on the expansion of its diversified portfolio globally but also by the solid increase in global travel demand.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In its recent earnings release, the company reported a rise in group bookings, reflecting increased business transient and leisure travel demand. With the ongoing uptrend for travel demand worldwide, Marriott is well-positioned to pave through the market for an outperformance in the upcoming period.

MAR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Marriott currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.



Sportradar Group AG SRAD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SRAD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 83.3%, on average. The stock has gained 61.4% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRAD’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 29.5% and 8.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Interface, Inc. TILE presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. TILE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 73.3%, on average. The stock has gained 61.3% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TILE’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 4.7% and 37%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. FLXS has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average. The stock has gained 60.4% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS’ fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 4.9% and 54%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interface, Inc. (TILE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.