Marquee Resources Identifies Major Gold Targets at Yindi

Marquee Resources Ltd has discovered five significant gold targets at its Yindi Project, situated on a promising greenstone belt just south of Northern Star’s Carouse Dam operations. Utilizing the UltraFine+™ sampling technique, the company identified large-scale gold anomalies, previously undetected, which are set to be the focus of upcoming drilling campaigns. This discovery highlights the potential for substantial gold deposits, shifting initial focus from lithium exploration to capitalize on these promising gold prospects.

