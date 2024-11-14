Marquee Resources Begins Exploration at Mt Clement Project

Marquee Resources Ltd (AU:MQR) has released an update.

Marquee Resources Ltd has initiated field work at its Mt Clement Antimony Project in Western Australia, aiming to extend the known mineralization and discover new antimony-bearing zones. This exploration, following recent approvals, includes comprehensive soil and rock chip sampling in a region with significant untapped mineral potential. The company is set to move forward with a maiden drill campaign in early 2025, promising exciting developments for investors.

For further insights into AU:MQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.