Marquee Resources Begins Exploration at Mt Clement Project

November 14, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Marquee Resources Ltd (AU:MQR) has released an update.

Marquee Resources Ltd has initiated field work at its Mt Clement Antimony Project in Western Australia, aiming to extend the known mineralization and discover new antimony-bearing zones. This exploration, following recent approvals, includes comprehensive soil and rock chip sampling in a region with significant untapped mineral potential. The company is set to move forward with a maiden drill campaign in early 2025, promising exciting developments for investors.

