Marqeta being ‘circled’ by buyout firms, Dealreporter says

Buyout firms are “circling” Marqueta (MQ) on a potential deal to acquire the company, according to Dealreporter, citing three sources close to the situation. Financial services providers such as Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) could join buyout firms in considering a bid for Marqeta, as could other fintechs such as Block (SQ), Global Payments (GPN), Fiserv (FISV), or FIS (FIS), the sources added, according to the report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.