Maronan Metals Unveils High-Grade Silver-Lead Findings

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Maronan Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from its Maronan project, revealing high-grade silver-lead mineralization, including a standout 1520g/t silver intercept. These findings boost confidence in the resource model and have led to advanced mine scenario modeling and accelerated permitting efforts. Engagement with stakeholders, including local councils and government agencies, is ongoing to support the project’s development.

For further insights into AU:MMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.