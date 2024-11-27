News & Insights

Stocks

Maronan Metals Unveils High-Grade Silver-Lead Findings

November 27, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Maronan Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from its Maronan project, revealing high-grade silver-lead mineralization, including a standout 1520g/t silver intercept. These findings boost confidence in the resource model and have led to advanced mine scenario modeling and accelerated permitting efforts. Engagement with stakeholders, including local councils and government agencies, is ongoing to support the project’s development.

For further insights into AU:MMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.