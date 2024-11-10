News & Insights

Maronan Metals Strengthens Confidence in Project Potential

November 10, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Ltd has reported promising drilling results from its Maronan Project, highlighting significant silver and lead mineralization. The company’s consistent findings have bolstered confidence in the project’s resource potential, with ongoing drilling aimed at enhancing resource estimates. This development positions Maronan as a key player in Australia’s mineral exploration landscape.

