Maronan Metals Strengthens Confidence in Project Potential

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Ltd has reported promising drilling results from its Maronan Project, highlighting significant silver and lead mineralization. The company’s consistent findings have bolstered confidence in the project’s resource potential, with ongoing drilling aimed at enhancing resource estimates. This development positions Maronan as a key player in Australia’s mineral exploration landscape.

