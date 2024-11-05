Marmota Limited Prioritizes Ethical Governance Practices

Marmota Limited (AU:MEU) has released an update.

Marmota Limited has outlined its corporate governance practices for the fiscal year ended June 2024, highlighting its alignment with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles. The company emphasizes a commitment to ethical behavior and strategic oversight, while recognizing the need for flexibility due to its size and operational stage. Despite not fully adopting all ASX recommendations, Marmota ensures that rigorous governance measures are in place to safeguard shareholder interests.

