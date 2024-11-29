News & Insights

Marlowe Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 29, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Marlowe plc, a leader in compliance services across various sectors, has announced that its total voting rights consist of 85,058,208 ordinary shares as of November 29, 2024. This update allows shareholders to accurately assess their holdings and obligations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. Marlowe’s extensive reach includes services to SMEs, local authorities, and major corporations, reinforcing its pivotal role in business-critical services.

