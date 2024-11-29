Marlowe Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Marlowe plc, a leader in compliance services across various sectors, has announced that its total voting rights consist of 85,058,208 ordinary shares as of November 29, 2024. This update allows shareholders to accurately assess their holdings and obligations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. Marlowe’s extensive reach includes services to SMEs, local authorities, and major corporations, reinforcing its pivotal role in business-critical services.

For further insights into GB:MRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.