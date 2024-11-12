News & Insights

Marks Electrical Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Changes

November 12, 2024 — 02:45 am EST

Marks Electrical Group Plc (GB:MRK) has released an update.

Marks Electrical Group Plc reported a 9.3% increase in revenue to £58.8 million for the first half of 2024, driven by strong growth in major domestic appliances and consumer electronics. Despite challenges from transitioning to a new ERP system and exiting the Euronics buying group, the company maintained its profitability and cash generation, focusing on long-term growth. The company aims to return to a premium product focus to improve profit margins, acknowledging potential impacts on revenue speed.

