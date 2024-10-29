Marks and Spencer Directors Increase Shareholdings

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Marks and Spencer has announced that key company figures, Operations Director S Berendji and Managing Director of Food A Freudmann, have increased their holdings in the company through the acquisition of partnership shares. These transactions were completed as part of the company’s all-employee Share Incentive Plan, with shares priced at £3.81 each. This move signals confidence in the company’s future performance among its leadership.

