Marks and Spencer Directors Increase Shareholdings

October 29, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Marks and Spencer has announced that key company figures, Operations Director S Berendji and Managing Director of Food A Freudmann, have increased their holdings in the company through the acquisition of partnership shares. These transactions were completed as part of the company’s all-employee Share Incentive Plan, with shares priced at £3.81 each. This move signals confidence in the company’s future performance among its leadership.

