MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 - 11/29

Stocks pushed higher, but not without some resistance, in the short trading week. Dow stocks were among the biggest losers as investors started to digest the potential effect of the incoming Trump administration’s proposed tariffs. Gold was down, as was Bitcoin. However, the S&P 500 hit another all-time high during the week, which confirms that this market rally is broadening and has legs into 2025.

On the macroeconomic front, the latest reading on the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index mostly aligned with expectations. At the end of next week, investors will get the latest employment reading from the November jobs report. Unless there’s a huge spike in hiring, the Federal Reserve is still likely to proceed with a 25-basis point cut in December.

All indications are that 2025 is likely to be a good year for stock investors. For now, here are some of our top stories from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

The Trump administration’s pledge to accelerate a federal regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles is bullish for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). However, as Jea Yu noted, it’s also bullish for several companies that enable autonomous driving. Yu highlighted three stocks that would be winners in an autonomous driving boom.

Stock buybacks are becoming increasingly common, but Yu pointed out that hasn’t stopped investors from rewarding companies that announce buyback plans. This week, Yu analyzes three stocks that have recently announced buyback plans and what this could mean for the near-term stock price.

Data centers will continue to be one of the key ways to invest in the AI revolution. This week, Yu highlighted two data center stocks thriving as picks-and-shovels plays in this sector.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Many analysts believe that 2025 will be bullish for stocks. This week, Thomas Hughes provided three compelling reasons why investors should trust that the current rally will continue into 2025.

And if you’re looking to add stocks to your portfolio for this bull market, looking at a company’s chief executive officer (CEO) is a good place to start. This week, Hughes highlighted two magnificent CEOs and explained why investors should be bullish about buying stock in their companies.

MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock is up more than 500% in 2024, and Hughes wrote it may increase by another 50% by the end of next year. The company is the world’s largest holder of Bitcoin and has been gaining alongside the price of Bitcoin. The company’s bold Bitcoin acquisition strategy carries risk, and Hughes explained what investors need to know before getting involved.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the best stocks for investors since 2023. And with AMZN stock now hovering around the $200 level, Sam Quirke explained why that price may be the new floor for investors looking to start a position.

Articles by Chris Markoch

As the economy improves, many analysts predict that small-cap stocks will make the greatest gains. This week, Chris Markoch highlighted three small-cap stocks that align with sectors of the economy that are likely to show strong growth in 2025.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

While not as well-known as MicroStrategy, Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) stock has been on the rise as it adds to its Bitcoin holdings. This week, Ryan Hasson explained the details behind the company’s strategy and why it may entail significant risks.

Elections bring policy changes, and investors wonder what a Trump administration will mean for solar stocks. This week, Ryan Hasson looked at the risk and reward involved with two solar stocks.

It’s been another strong year for tech stocks, but should investors chase this tech rally to end the year? Hasson wrote why history favors the bulls and which technology stocks are best positioned to lead the charge.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Analyst upgrades are often a catalyst for future stock price gains. But it’s important to know the why behind an analyst’s upgrade. That’s what Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli looked at this week, highlighting why three stocks look like good buys after analyst upgrades.

Whether you love or hate Warren Buffett, you can’t deny that his buying and selling decisions move markets. This week, Osorio-Mazilli looked at Buffett’s recent trading activity and explained how investors may want to position themselves in response.

If you’re an active trader, you’ll want to read Osorio-Mazilli's article about the divergence between gold and silver prices. Understanding why the divergence exists and what it may mean for the short-term prospects of each metal can be a profitable trade.

Articles by Leo Miller

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is one of the hottest stocks of 2024 and with good reason. However, this week, Leo Miller explained why Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) may turn out to be a worthy competitor to SoundHound and has the stock price gains to prove it.

Big things can come from small-cap chip stocks. Miller explained why that’s the thesis for buying indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI). The stock is one of the biggest losers in 2024, but its products are essential to autonomous driving, which could be a strong growth driver.

As the countdown to 2025 begins, it’s a good time to look back on 2024. This week, Miller looked at the three best-performing stocks that conducted initial public offerings (IPOs) in the past year.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

The only thing certain about 2025 is that investors will have more uncertainty to consider. But ultimately, you’ll have to plant your flag in the bullish or bearish camp. No matter which one you pick, Nathan Reiff highlighted opportunities for investors. Bullish investors will want to look at Reiff’s three top ETFs for bullish investors in 2025. And market bears should check out Reiff’s article on the three top ETFs for bearish investors in 2025.

Market bulls and bears alike can appreciate the price appreciation in gold in the past year. The yellow metal is likely to continue its strong performance in 2025, and Reiff gave investors three stocks that can let them ride the gold wave.

