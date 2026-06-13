MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/08 - 06/12

Stocks rallied to close the week as two bullish catalysts converged. On the geopolitical front, news was that a peace deal between the United States and Iran could be signed as early as this weekend. A reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would go a long way to offsetting inflation concerns.

Investors also cheered the public debut of SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) on June 12. This is the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, valued at nearly $1.8 trillion.

Many analysts will focus on the mechanics of the IPO, but the bigger story is what SpaceX represents. This will disappoint advocates of an efficient market, but investors often buy a story more than a stock.

That said, it’s impossible to know where SpaceX stock will be in six months, a year, or five years. There will be skeptics along the way. But this week belongs to the optimists and the true believers. To infinity and beyond!

Articles by Thomas Hughes

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) continues to make headlines with the announcement of a $2 billion share buyback. That’s normally bullish for stocks, but Thomas Hughes explained why investors should be realistic about what the buyback is trying to accomplish.

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to build momentum, and analysts have noticed. As Hughes wrote this week, institutional buying gives NVDA a high floor, which is likely to bring retail investors back into the stock.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) has been a standout pick as a growth stock with defensive characteristics. This week, the company delivered another strong earnings report, and Hughes noted that the pre-earnings dip is likely to be a buying opportunity for retail investors.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Elon Musk’s other company, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), is also moving higher this week. The move could be dismissed as riding the coattails of SpaceX. Sam Quirke wrote about the analyst upgrade that could finally change the “just a car company” narrative around TSLA.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a reboot of Siri, making it a dedicated app that is a core part of the company’s AI strategy. But any gains the stock made have been short-lived. Quirke explained why the skeptics are selling, and why they might have Apple’s AI strategy all wrong.

It's been a rough month for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). The stock is down over 10% and is now lagging the S&P 500. Investors can’t ignore the CapEx spending that will eat into the company’s cash flow in the short term. However, Quirke noted that the business case for Amazon has never been stronger.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The SpaceX IPO has been taking the starch out of many SpaceX proxies, such as Planet Labs (NYSE: PL). Chris Markoch explained to investors why PL has come back to earth, and why that could be an opportunity.

Here on planet Earth, metals and mining stocks continue to be a solid trade. This week, Markoch looked at three multi-metal stocks that can give investors long-term exposure to copper, gold, and silver.

Summer is a historically quiet time for stocks. Markoch reminded investors that it could be a good buying opportunity for stocks that have recently experienced sharp pullbacks. Markoch gave investors three stocks to consider adding before July 4.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Technology stocks have sold off for many reasons. Investors understand this happens, but Ryan Hasson pointed out that this is where investors can find opportunities. In this case, Hasson highlighted the opportunity in five mega-cap tech stocks worth a closer look.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is one of the latest AI infrastructure companies to receive an endorsement from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. However, Hasson explained why the company’s fundamentals support the endorsement, which means NBIS is a buy on any pullback.

Articles by Leo Miller

In times of market volatility, insider buying can be a compelling signal. This week, Leo Miller pointed investors to three stocks that have seen significant insider buying, along with the bull case for each name.

The memory trade continues to build momentum. This week, Miller analyzed the latest earnings report from Everpure (NYSE: P), the company formerly known as Pure Storage. The leader in flash-based storage systems posted a strong report, but P is falling due to concerns about the certainty of storage supply.

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) hosted an Investor Day, and investors liked what they heard. The company outlined plans to achieve three long-term “North Stars” that include the broader goal of converting non-paying users into subscribers.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) has been one of the best-performing stocks in 2026. This week, Nathan Reiff explained why investors may be overlooking the company’s potential in the quantum computing space and why it raises the question of whether Intel is a better quantum computing investment than the broader field.

A weak dollar can be a benefit to investors if they know where to look. That was Reiff’s message to investors as he highlighted three industrial stocks that are back in focus due to strong international presence and overseas revenue.

The volatility investors are experiencing in 2026 is perhaps the best argument for investing in funds. This week, Reiff highlighted three ETFs that focus on sectors that are building momentum after a strong earnings season.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Bitcoin is down sharply in 2026, and it’s taken many crypto-adjacent stocks down with it. This week, Dan Schmidt explained the reasons behind the crypto winter and three crypto stocks that are likely to stay on ice this summer.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

INTC was up over 20% this week on news of a foundry deal with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Jeffrey Neal Johnson had the details of that deal and also explained why the stock’s recent bullish performance may still leave Intel undervalued based on its long-term AI story.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) is becoming a hard-to-ignore part of the AI infrastructure trade. As Johnson wrote this week, “...stable infrastructure providers command premium valuations for their predictable, long-term cash flows.” Analysts agree, which is why IREN is being repriced quickly.

The patent cliff story for large-cap biotechnology companies is starting to become very real. The threat of margin compression is a key reason behind the recently announced $10.6 billion acquisition of Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL) by GSK (NYSE: GSK). Johnson explains what this deal means for GSK and what other biotech companies may be next to acquire new assets.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

Many restaurant stocks have been tough trades as inflation eats away at their consumer base. However, this week, Jennifer Ryan Woods highlighted two underappreciated stocks that may be on the verge of a comeback.

For Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) the battle is between short sellers who are betting against the stock and analysts that are raising their price targets. If the stock has found a base, this could get spicy.

The case for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) was simple. The company delivered a better-than-expected earnings report that showed the company’s turnaround plan may be gaining traction.

Articles by Peter Frank

Aflac (NYSE: AFL) is a dependable income stock built on 44 consecutive years of dividend growth. The company’s earnings report backed up that outlook, but Peter Frank reminded investors that analysts are suggesting the company's quality is already priced in.

Frank also analyzed the consumer credit turnaround story that’s lifting Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF). The company delivered a bullish earnings report, but cyclical consumer credit risks remain a key caveat.

Allstate (NYSE: ALL) has engineered a dramatic earnings recovery, posting Q1 2026 net income of $2.4 billion after years of underwriting losses. Frank helped investors understand the solid report while pointing out the weather risks that come with the company’s May disclosure of $870 million in catastrophe losses.

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