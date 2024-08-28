Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UBER Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $1,315,174, and 20 were calls, valued at $3,928,523.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $90.0 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Uber Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Uber Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Uber Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $28.1 $26.95 $27.0 $50.00 $1.1M 1.5K 1.0K UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $27.5 $25.5 $27.5 $50.00 $1.1M 1.5K 410 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $19.05 $18.95 $18.95 $90.00 $557.1K 1 295 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.25 $14.15 $14.15 $62.50 $288.6K 230 240 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.96 $0.92 $0.95 $80.00 $285.0K 3.9K 3.0K

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Uber Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 3,846,759, the UBER's price is down by -1.12%, now at $71.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $87.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $98. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $88. An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $92. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $75. An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Uber Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.