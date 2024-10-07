Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RILY Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in RILY usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 31 options transactions for B. Riley Financial. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 32% being bullish and 61% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 30 are puts, valued at $3,864,990, and there was a single call, worth $27,090.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $27.5 for B. Riley Financial during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in B. Riley Financial's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to B. Riley Financial's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.5 to $27.5 over the preceding 30 days.

B. Riley Financial 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RILY PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $13.4 $13.2 $13.2 $17.50 $359.0K 2.9K 289 RILY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.0 $0.7 $0.9 $2.50 $314.6K 24.4K 5.1K RILY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $2.65 $3.1 $5.00 $309.3K 3.5K 1.0K RILY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $8.4 $9.5 $12.50 $282.1K 762 299 RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.6 $5.1 $5.6 $10.00 $274.7K 4.5K 2

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company through its subsidiaries offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal, and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors, and professional services firms in United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications segment, and Consumer products segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding B. Riley Financial, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of B. Riley Financial Currently trading with a volume of 4,148,833, the RILY's price is down by -11.37%, now at $4.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days.

