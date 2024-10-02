Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on QCOM Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QCOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Qualcomm. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $935,328, and 7 are calls, amounting to $249,290.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $220.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Qualcomm stands at 1372.0, with a total volume reaching 2,001.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Qualcomm, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Qualcomm 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $27.1 $26.55 $26.55 $175.00 $286.5K 45 108 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $26.8 $26.5 $26.49 $175.00 $225.2K 45 193 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $2.42 $2.2 $2.41 $167.50 $120.9K 1.9K 400 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $17.6 $17.55 $17.6 $170.00 $100.2K 841 376 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $9.2 $8.95 $9.15 $172.50 $82.3K 566 11

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Qualcomm's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,901,049, the QCOM's price is up by 2.2%, now at $169.43. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. What The Experts Say On Qualcomm

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $210.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $210.

