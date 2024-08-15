Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LOW Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lowe's Companies. Our analysis of options history for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $763,538, and 4 were calls, valued at $783,901.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $260.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lowe's Companies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lowe's Companies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

Lowe's Companies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.25 $16.05 $16.25 $260.00 $375.9K 306 0 LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.8 $20.75 $20.8 $250.00 $330.7K 1.2K 159 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $31.25 $29.65 $29.65 $260.00 $296.5K 275 100 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.3 $15.65 $15.65 $230.00 $234.7K 787 153 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.55 $12.95 $13.25 $220.00 $83.6K 1.1K 32

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself (around 75% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients (around 25% of sales). We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

In light of the recent options history for Lowe's Companies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,018,163, with LOW's price up by 1.02%, positioned at $240.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lowe's Companies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $251.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lowe's Companies, targeting a price of $272. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lowe's Companies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

