Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on KLAC Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $265,347 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $107,828.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $640.0 to $800.0 for KLA over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in KLA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to KLA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $640.0 to $800.0 over the preceding 30 days.

KLA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $37.1 $37.0 $37.0 $640.00 $74.0K 160 16 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.9 $20.3 $20.9 $640.00 $43.8K 368 21 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.8 $20.7 $20.8 $640.00 $43.6K 368 21 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.6 $20.5 $20.6 $640.00 $43.2K 368 43 KLAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.7 $9.6 $9.6 $800.00 $41.2K 180 3

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 472,616, the KLAC's price is up by 0.38%, now at $688.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest KLA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

