Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ETSY Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Etsy. Our analysis of options history for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $461,849, and 12 were calls, valued at $662,085.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $53.0 to $90.0 for Etsy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Etsy options trades today is 1061.39 with a total volume of 13,596.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Etsy's big money trades within a strike price range of $53.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.3 $7.1 $7.1 $55.00 $241.5K 249 351 ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.47 $0.27 $0.28 $53.00 $96.4K 6 3.3K ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $1.81 $1.7 $1.81 $59.00 $86.0K 1.1K 470 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.0 $6.3 $90.00 $78.7K 195 125 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $70.00 $57.0K 1.0K 208

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the us and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.2 billion in 2023 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2023, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and 9 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Etsy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,242,753, the ETSY's price is down by -3.15%, now at $63.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

