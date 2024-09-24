Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BYND Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BYND, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Beyond Meat.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $694,658, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $57,000.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $11.0 for Beyond Meat over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $11.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.7 $4.6 $4.63 $11.00 $157.5K 552 1.0K BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.24 $1.8 $1.8 $6.00 $108.0K 5.9K 600 BYND PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $4.7 $4.65 $4.67 $11.00 $93.5K 552 436 BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.6 $4.45 $4.49 $11.00 $71.8K 552 1.1K BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.9 $4.6 $4.63 $11.00 $67.1K 552 581

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Inc is a provider of plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. It builds meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating plant-based meat product It has products such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, jerky, meatballs and chicken. The company generates revenue from sales of its products to the customers across mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets and schools, mainly in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Beyond Meat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Beyond Meat Trading volume stands at 1,560,170, with BYND's price up by 5.34%, positioned at $6.71. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days. Expert Opinions on Beyond Meat

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $5.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $5.

