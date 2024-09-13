Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Loading Up on Stocks Again; Here Are the 6 Stocks She Just Bought

While election season is keeping politicians occupied along with their regular legislative duties, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, hasn't lost focus on adding to her stock portfolio. The representative from the Peach State steadfastly picked up new positions throughout the past few months, demonstrating interest in everything from artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to Vanguard funds.

In the latest go-round, Greene, increased her AI exposure in a variety of ways, picking up shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). While Greene didn't disclose the exact amount that she invested in each of the stocks, her regulatory filing reveals that each transaction was valued between $1,001 and $15,000.

More of the same magnificent (and other) names

Reviewing her stock purchases over the past few months, investors will find that Greene clearly has a penchant for artificial intelligence stocks -- in particular, "Magnificent Seven" stocks. In fact, in her latest round of buying activity, Greene was building larger positions in stocks she had already purchased. Greene scooped up shares of Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia on Sept. 3, having bought the same stocks on Aug. 21. Greene didn't disclose her motivation for the move, but it's possible that she sensed a buying opportunity. Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia fell 5%, 2%, and 16%, respectively, between Aug. 21 and Sept. 3.

While there's no clear explanation for the sell-off in Alphabet stock at that time, it may simply be an extension of the market's skepticism regarding Alphabet's future after it lost an important antitrust case over the summer. With regard to Amazon, investors may have been bearish in reaction to Reuters reporting on Aug. 29 that some Amazon workers would join a Teamsters strike against unfair labor practices that had extended into several states. And investors were likely clicking the sell button on Nvidia stock after the company failed to meet the market's sky-high expectations for its second-quarter 2025 financial results.

Apple represents another Magnificent Seven stock that found its way to Greene's buy list again. Previously, Greene had bought the tech superstar's stock in May, and it's possible that she chose to increase her position in September after a slight sell-off following news that Warren Buffett pared the Berkshire Hathaway position in Apple.

Although it's not a Magnificent Seven stock, CrowdStrike is another repeat-buy stock that Greene had bought previously -- this one in in June. Perhaps sensing another bargain, Greene may have seen value in the cybersecurity specialist, whose stock took a nosedive, after it was found to be largely responsible for causing global internet outages in July.

Driving in a new direction

Hitching a ride with an electric vehicle (EV) stalwart for the first time, Greene added shares of Tesla to her portfolio -- a stock that provides even more exposure the burgeoning field of AI. In addition to providing Tesla drivers with the option for autonomous driving capability with its AI-powered full self-driving mode, Tesla has committed to developing humanoid robots that are embedded with AI.

Despite its stock falling in late July and into August, Tesla electrified the hopes of some investors in August when they learned that the company's Cybertruck sales were strong in July -- an auspicious sign for a stock that many had maligned after the company reported second-quarter 2024 financial results.

What's a Main Street investor to do?

Smart as it may be to dig into politicians' stock buys and sales, it's never a wise move to blindly follow their actions. Instead, investors should resolve to use the knowledge of politicians' stock moves as starting points for engaging in further research. Nonetheless, Greene's recent stock picks are all worthwhile considerations at the moment, as all six stocks are industry leaders that provide investors with varying types of exposure to AI.

For those looking to strengthen their holdings with a leader in cybersecurity, CrowdStrike is a worthy consideration even after the July incident. Similarly, with bearish sentiment surrounding Alphabet from its lost antitrust case, now may be a good time to pick up shares for those with long-term investing horizons who don't find near-term volatility daunting. And with regard to Amazon, the company continues to report strong financials thanks to its Amazon Web Services business along with its other offerings, even inspiring billionaires to click the buy button.

Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla, on the other hand, are three AI powerhouses that continue to dominate their respective fields and are well worth strong consideration from investors with varying types of investing goals.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $716,375!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, CrowdStrike, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.