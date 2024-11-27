Maritime Resources Reveals High-Grade Gold at Hammerdown

Maritime Resources (TSE:MAE) has released an update.
Maritime Resources Corp has uncovered high-grade gold mineralization at its Hammerdown Gold Project in Newfoundland, with trench samples revealing impressive gold grades. This discovery supports the potential for low-cost, high-margin cash flow as the company prepares to bring its Pine Cove mill back online.
