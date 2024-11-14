Marinus Pharmaceuticals Faces Financial Turmoil Amidst Class Action Lawsuit

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Litigation & Legal Liabilities category.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. faces a significant business risk due to a securities class action lawsuit filed on June 5, 2024, alleging violations related to misleading statements in their RAISE clinical trials. This lawsuit could result in substantial financial damages and divert critical management resources, potentially impacting the company’s operations and financial health. The outcome remains uncertain, and defending against the lawsuit will likely be costly. If Marinus is required to bear costs beyond their insurance coverage, it could adversely affect their business and stock price.

The average MRNS stock price target is $1.80, implying 495.43% upside potential.

