Marinus Pharmaceuticals downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Joseph Thome downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Hold from Buy without a price target after the Phase III trial of ganaxolone in tuberous sclerosis complex failed to meet the primary endpoint. The firm cites the company’s given cash constraints and unclear timing on next steps for the downgrade.

