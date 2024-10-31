Marin Software reports Q3 EPS (74c) vs. ($1.66) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $4.3M vs. $4.4M last year. “Marin is excited to deliver the next generation of AI-powered performance marketing tools with our latest enhancement, Advisor,” said Chris Lien, Marin Software’s (MRIN) CEO. “With this OpenAI-powered virtual teammate, Marin users can interact with the platform in an entirely new way – unlocking the collective knowledge of digital marketing thought leaders and putting their best practices to work with a simple prompt. This is another example of Marin delivering innovations to help performance marketers save time and sell more.”

