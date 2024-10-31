Marin Software reports Q3 EPS (74c) vs. ($1.66) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $4.3M vs. $4.4M last year. “Marin is excited to deliver the next generation of AI-powered performance marketing tools with our latest enhancement, Advisor,” said Chris Lien, Marin Software’s (MRIN) CEO. “With this OpenAI-powered virtual teammate, Marin users can interact with the platform in an entirely new way – unlocking the collective knowledge of digital marketing thought leaders and putting their best practices to work with a simple prompt. This is another example of Marin delivering innovations to help performance marketers save time and sell more.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MRIN:
- Marin Software Announces Restructuring Plan for Cost Savings
- Three new option listings and eighteen option delistings on September 23rd
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.