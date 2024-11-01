News & Insights

Stocks

Marin Software Reports Q3 2024 Innovations and Financials

November 01, 2024 — 12:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marin Software ( (MRIN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Marin Software presented to its investors.

Marin Software Incorporated is a digital marketing software provider specializing in performance-driven solutions for advertisers and agencies. The company offers an AI-powered platform that integrates and enhances digital advertising efforts across various channels, including search, social, and eCommerce.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Marin Software announced a series of innovative product developments, including the launch of an AI-powered virtual assistant named Advisor, enhanced Reddit integration, and a new Completed Episode report. These advancements aim to streamline workflows and provide deeper insights into campaign performance for marketers.

Financially, Marin Software reported a net revenue of $4.3 million, a slight decrease from the previous year. The company managed to reduce its GAAP loss from operations significantly, reflecting improved cost management. Despite these positive strides, the company initiated a restructuring plan to cut costs further, which includes reducing its workforce by approximately 26%.

Looking ahead, Marin Software remains committed to enhancing its product offerings and optimizing operational efficiency. The company’s forward guidance anticipates net revenue between $4.0 million and $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, signaling a focus on maintaining stability in a competitive market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.