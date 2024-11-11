Marcus rolls out Marcus Movie Club membership service

Marcus (MCS) Theatres is premiering its movie membership service. For only $9.99 per month, moviegoers who join Marcus Movie Club receive a credit to see any 2D movie each month, get 20% off food and beverages, have unlimited access to additional tickets for just $9.99 for friends, family, and themselves, and won’t pay any digital convenience fees. Unused monthly ticket credits roll over for members, and both credits and unlimited $9.99 ticket pricing can be used for early access and opening night screenings.

