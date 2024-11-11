News & Insights

Stocks

Marcus rolls out Marcus Movie Club membership service

November 11, 2024 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Marcus (MCS) Theatres is premiering its movie membership service. For only $9.99 per month, moviegoers who join Marcus Movie Club receive a credit to see any 2D movie each month, get 20% off food and beverages, have unlimited access to additional tickets for just $9.99 for friends, family, and themselves, and won’t pay any digital convenience fees. Unused monthly ticket credits roll over for members, and both credits and unlimited $9.99 ticket pricing can be used for early access and opening night screenings.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.