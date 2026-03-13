Marcus (MCS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Marcus Corp. (Symbol: MCS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.80, changing hands as low as $15.58 per share. Marcus Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.85 per share, with $18.795 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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