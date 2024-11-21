Mara downgraded to Neutral on valuation at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded Mara Holdings (MARA) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $25, up from $21. While Mara is an “outsized beneficiary” of higher bitcoin prices due to its “hold on for dear life” strategy, Compass does not see much additional upside from the base business itself and thinks the majority of upside comes from the balance sheet, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites valuation of the company’s fundamentals for the downgrade. It increased the price target on higherbitcoin prices
