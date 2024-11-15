News & Insights

Stocks
MAPGF

Mapletree Logistics Expands with Vietnam Acquisitions

November 15, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mapletree Logistics (SG:M44U) has released an update.

Mapletree Logistics Trust has expanded its portfolio by acquiring two logistics assets in Vietnam, issuing new units as acquisition fees. A total of 253,899 units were distributed, reflecting a 0.5% acquisition fee based on the assets’ prices. This strategic expansion underscores Mapletree’s commitment to growth in the logistics sector.

For further insights into SG:M44U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAPGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.