Mapletree Logistics Expands with Vietnam Acquisitions

Mapletree Logistics (SG:M44U) has released an update.

Mapletree Logistics Trust has expanded its portfolio by acquiring two logistics assets in Vietnam, issuing new units as acquisition fees. A total of 253,899 units were distributed, reflecting a 0.5% acquisition fee based on the assets’ prices. This strategic expansion underscores Mapletree’s commitment to growth in the logistics sector.

For further insights into SG:M44U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.