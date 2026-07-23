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Mapletree Industrial Trust Q1 Profit Drops

July 23, 2026 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Mapletree Industrial Trust (MAPIF.PK) announced the interim financial statements for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026/27, reporting profit of S$90.98 million, or 3.06 cents per share, down from last year's S$101.2 million, or 3.46 cents per share, mainly due to lower net property income.

Profit for the period before tax declined to S$94.5 million from S$106.6 million in the prior year.

Net property income totaled S$122.3 million, down 8.5 percent from S$133.6 million in the earlier year.

Mapletree's stock closed trading yesterday at $1.49 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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