Maple Leaf Foods Reports Strong Q3 Results

November 13, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Maple Leaf Foods reported a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a 9.1% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $141 million and a $65 million rise in Free Cash Flow. The company is progressing with the tax-free spin-off of its pork business, aiming to unlock value for shareholders and establish two independent public companies.

