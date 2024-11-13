Maple Leaf Foods Reports Strong Q3 Results

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) has released an update.

Maple Leaf Foods reported a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a 9.1% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $141 million and a $65 million rise in Free Cash Flow. The company is progressing with the tax-free spin-off of its pork business, aiming to unlock value for shareholders and establish two independent public companies.

