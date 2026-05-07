Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$46.07 million, or C$0.36 per share. This compares with C$49.56 million, or C$0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$42.07 million or C$0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to C$962.85 million from C$906.66 million last year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$46.07 Mln. vs. C$49.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.36 vs. C$0.40 last year. -Revenue: C$962.85 Mln vs. C$906.66 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.