Maple Gold Mines Ltd. Appoints New CFO

November 21, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Maple Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:MGM) has released an update.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. has appointed Nick Furber as the new Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 25 years of experience in the mining industry to the role. The company also announced the issuance of stock options to purchase common shares, aiming to incentivize key personnel. These developments come as Maple Gold looks to advance its gold projects in Québec’s Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt.

