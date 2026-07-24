Mapfre H1 Net Result Rises

(RTTNews) - Mapfre (CMAB.F, 1MAP.MI, MAP.MC) reported first half net result of 646.2 million euros, an increase of 8.4% from prior year. Insurance revenue was 13.62 billion euros, up 3.5%.

As per homogenized local accounting, net result was 624.2 million euros, up 9.4%. Revenue was 19.0 billion euros, an increase of 1.5%. Total written and accepted premiums was 16.1 billion euros, up 1.1%, growing 0.5% at constant exchange rates.

At last close, Mapfre shares were trading at 4.54 euros.

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