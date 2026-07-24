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Mapfre H1 Net Result Rises

July 24, 2026 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mapfre (CMAB.F, 1MAP.MI, MAP.MC) reported first half net result of 646.2 million euros, an increase of 8.4% from prior year. Insurance revenue was 13.62 billion euros, up 3.5%.

As per homogenized local accounting, net result was 624.2 million euros, up 9.4%. Revenue was 19.0 billion euros, an increase of 1.5%. Total written and accepted premiums was 16.1 billion euros, up 1.1%, growing 0.5% at constant exchange rates.

At last close, Mapfre shares were trading at 4.54 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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