Manulife Offers Conversion Option for Preferred Shares

October 28, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) has released an update.

Manulife Financial Corporation has announced that holders of its Series 17 Preferred Shares can opt to convert their shares into Series 18 Preferred Shares on December 19, 2024. The decision to convert is voluntary, and the conversion will depend on specific conditions being met by December 4, 2024. The dividend rates for both series will be announced on November 20, 2024.

