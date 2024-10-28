Manulife Offers Conversion Option for Preferred Shares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) has released an update.

Manulife Financial Corporation has announced that holders of its Series 17 Preferred Shares can opt to convert their shares into Series 18 Preferred Shares on December 19, 2024. The decision to convert is voluntary, and the conversion will depend on specific conditions being met by December 4, 2024. The dividend rates for both series will be announced on November 20, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:MFC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.