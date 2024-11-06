Manulife Financial’s Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) has released an update.
Manulife Financial has reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with record core earnings of $1.8 billion and a 91% increase in earnings per share compared to the previous year. The company achieved a 40% rise in APE sales and a significant boost in Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows, reflecting strong business performance and strategic capital management. With a core return on equity of 16.6%, Manulife continues to demonstrate its commitment to shareholder value.
