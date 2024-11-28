News & Insights

Manuka Resources Secures $1 Million Funding Boost

November 28, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources has secured commitments to raise up to A$1 million through the issuance of convertible notes, with a conversion price set at a 70% premium to the previous closing share price. This funding aims to bolster the company’s balance sheet and support ongoing business operations, including the restart of gold production at the Mt Boppy Gold Project. The raising is structured in two tranches, with the first already completed and the second contingent upon refinancing arrangements.

