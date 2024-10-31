News & Insights

Manuka Resources Eyes Growth with Gold and Silver Projects

October 31, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Limited is advancing its Mt Boppy gold project with plans to install an on-site processing plant, which will save on haulage costs and boost production efficiency. The company also announced a Maiden Silver Ore Reserve at its Wonawinta project, opening up additional revenue opportunities in precious metals. Furthermore, Manuka’s Taranaki VTM Iron Sands Project in New Zealand has been fast-tracked for approval, highlighting its potential regional and national significance.

