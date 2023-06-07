MANU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Manchester United plc (Symbol: MANU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.86, changing hands as high as $19.39 per share. Manchester United plc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MANU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MANU's low point in its 52 week range is $10.41 per share, with $27.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.98.

