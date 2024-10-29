Mantle Minerals Completes Drilling at Key Sites

Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) has released an update.

Mantle Minerals Limited has successfully completed its maiden reverse circulation drilling program at Mount Berghaus and Roberts Hill, aimed at uncovering ‘Hemi-Style’ gold systems. The company drilled a total of 1,854 meters across 11 holes, with results anticipated in November 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting these results, which could reveal significant gold mineralization potential in the region.

For further insights into AU:MTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.