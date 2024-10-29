Mantle Minerals Completes Drilling at Key Sites

News & Insights

Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) has released an update.

Mantle Minerals Limited has successfully completed its maiden reverse circulation drilling program at Mount Berghaus and Roberts Hill, aimed at uncovering ‘Hemi-Style’ gold systems. The company drilled a total of 1,854 meters across 11 holes, with results anticipated in November 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting these results, which could reveal significant gold mineralization potential in the region.

