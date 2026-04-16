ManpowerGroup Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.5 billion, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $5.6 billion, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $4.51 billion from $4.09 billion last year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.5 Bln. vs. $5.6 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $4.51 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.