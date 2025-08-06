MannKind (MNKD) Q2 Revenue Rises 6%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose 6% to $76.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 but missed the revenue (GAAP) estimate by $2.26 million.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), a biopharmaceutical firm known for its inhaled insulin and pulmonary therapeutics, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The most significant news from this release was a 6% increase in total revenue to $76.53 million (GAAP), primarily from royalty gains and higher Afrezza inhaled insulin sales. However, this figure was nearly $2.3 million below the $78.8 million analyst consensus. Non-GAAP earnings per share remained flat year over year at $0.05, aligned exactly with expectations. Progress in key pipeline programs and substantial increases in operating expenses raised execution questions as the company pursues growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 0.0 % Revenue $76.5 million $78.8 million N/A N/A Afrezza Revenue $18.3 million $16.3 million 12.3 % Royalties Revenue $31.2 million $25.6 million 21.9 % Collaborations and Services Revenue $22.8 million $26.0 million (12.0 %)

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) develops and manufactures inhalable therapies, mainly targeting diabetes and rare lung diseases. Its flagship product is Afrezza, an inhaled insulin powder designed to offer rapid-acting blood sugar control for people with diabetes. MannKind's business also includes V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device, and partnership-derived revenues from production and royalties on Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled treatment for pulmonary hypertension developed by United Therapeutics.

The company's main objectives are expanding Afrezza’s market, especially among children; advancing pipeline candidates for lung disease; and securing growth through collaborations and manufacturing scale. Key success factors include regulatory approvals—especially in pediatric diabetes—innovation in pulmonary therapeutics, manufacturing reliability, and maintaining strong intellectual property. The company emphasizes U.S.-based manufacturing at its Connecticut facility for reliability and tariff protections. Partnerships, especially with United Therapeutics for Tyvaso DPI, are essential for sustained cash flow and further R&D.

Quarter Highlights and Financial Details

Revenue (GAAP) grew 6% compared to the prior-year quarter but fell shy of projections, with GAAP revenue at $76.53 million compared to the analysts' estimate of $78.79 million. The main drivers were a 22% gain in royalties, mostly from Tyvaso DPI sales (GAAP), and a 13% advance in Afrezza inhaled insulin revenue (GAAP). Royalties brought in $31.2 million (GAAP), while Afrezza’s sales hit $18.3 million (GAAP), reflecting intensified promotional activity and clinical progress. Collaborations and services revenue (GAAP) declined 12%, due to the impact of one-time items.

Costs rose sharply as the company increased its investment in research and sales. Research and development expenses (GAAP) climbed 16% to $13.7 million, mostly linked to its MNKD-101 (inhaled clofazimine for nontuberculous mycobacterial lung infections) and MNKD-201 (inhaled nintedanib for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) programs, and Pulmatrix project hiring. Selling, general and administrative costs (GAAP) saw a 31% increase to $31.6 million, as MannKind invested in Afrezza promotions and expanded its field team with medical science liaisons. Foreign exchange losses reached $5.4 million, reversing a gain in the same period last year, caused by unfavorable U.S. Dollar and Euro rates impacting insulin supply commitments.

Segment-wise, the royalty revenue from Tyvaso DPI made up the biggest slice of growth (GAAP), underlining the significance of the United Therapeutics relationship. Afrezza's higher sales were supported by a planned boost in promotional spending. Conversely, V-Go revenue fell 8% compared to the prior year (GAAP), and the product is no longer a priority for marketing support.

Product milestones also defined the quarter. MannKind submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for pediatric use of Afrezza. If cleared, management believes every 10% market share in pediatric diabetes could represent about $150 million in net revenue. Data from the pivotal INHALE-1 clinical study will be released in the second half of 2025. The label update for adult dosing conversion is also awaiting a Food and Drug Administration decision later in the year. Both MNKD-101 and MNKD-201 continued to advance, with key clinical milestones targeted before the end of 2025.

From a financial perspective, non-GAAP net income dropped 3% to $13.9 million, reflecting expenses outpacing revenue growth. GAAP net income was $0.7 million, a swing from a GAAP net loss in the prior-year quarter to net income, but tight margins persisted. The company's basic share count expanded 11.7% year over year to 304,954. Cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2025, totaled $201.2 million, supporting continued pipeline and commercial growth. MannKind does not currently pay a dividend.

Business Outlook and What to Watch

MannKind did not issue new financial guidance for fiscal 2025. Instead, its outlook centers on upcoming regulatory reviews, especially for Afrezza’s pediatric and adult labels, as well as progress in clinical pipeline programs. Key events expected in the next two quarters include Food and Drug Administration review acceptance for pediatric Afrezza in Q4 2025, a decision on the adult conversion dosing label, and an interim readout on MNKD-101 enrollment. The start of Phase 2 studies for MNKD-201 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is anticipated by year end.

For investors following MannKind, important factors to monitor are the scale and pace of Afrezza's pediatric launch, Tyvaso DPI's royalty stream, and progress in orphan lung therapies. Foreign exchange risk has emerged due to exposure from an insulin supply agreement, and significant growth in operating expenses raises questions about operating leverage. Watching cash use, share count changes, and pipeline execution will be key as the company moves through the next phase of product development and regulatory milestones.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

