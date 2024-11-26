News & Insights

Mannatech names Robert Toth vice chairman of the board

November 26, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Mannatech (MTEX) announced that on November 20, 2024, the Board of Directors of Mannatech, Incorporated appointed Robert A. Toth to the Board where he will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Mannatech, Incorporated effective December 1, 2024. Toth will serve as a Class III director of the Board. Mr. Toth previously served on the Company’s Board between March 2008 through May 31, 2023. Toth previously served as the Chairman of the Compensation and Stock Option Plan Committee, served on the Audit Committee, the Nominating/Governance and Compliance Committee, the Science and Marketing Committee, and from August 2014 to March 2019, Vice Chairman of Mannatech’s Board.

