Manhattan Associates initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Quinton Gabrielli initiated coverage of Manhattan Associates (MANH) with an Overweight rating and $326 price target Manhattan provides supply chain commerce solutions to complex customers across multiple industries, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the supply chain space is seeing multiple secular tailwinds accelerating market growth, and Manhattan’s expertise in the most complex environments is “differentiating.”

