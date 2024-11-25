News & Insights

Manhattan Associates initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

November 25, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

Piper Sandler analyst Quinton Gabrielli initiated coverage of Manhattan Associates (MANH) with an Overweight rating and $326 price target Manhattan provides supply chain commerce solutions to complex customers across multiple industries, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the supply chain space is seeing multiple secular tailwinds accelerating market growth, and Manhattan’s expertise in the most complex environments is “differentiating.”

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
