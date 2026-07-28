Manhattan Associates Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $50.352 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $56.780 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $81.887 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $297.794 million from $272.421 million last year.

Manhattan Associates Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.352 Mln. vs. $56.780 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $297.794 Mln vs. $272.421 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.44 To $ 5.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.160 B To $ 1.666 B

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