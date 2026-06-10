MANH Faces Risks From Services Utilization: Hold the Stock Now?

Manhattan Associates MANH is navigating a cloud transition that is gradually improving revenue quality, yet the structure of its revenue model continues to create near-term execution tests that investors cannot afford to overlook. Total revenue came in at $282 million in first-quarter 2026, up 7% year over year, with cloud revenue growing 24% to $117 million and services revenue rising 4% to $126 million. The company also raised its full-year 2026 guidance, targeting total revenue of $1.147–$1.157 billion, implying 11% growth excluding license and maintenance attrition, with a cloud revenue midpoint raised to $495 million representing 21% growth. That constructive backdrop, however, sits alongside structural mix pressures that keep a Hold stance appropriate for now.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manhattan Associates, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manhattan Associates, Inc. Quote

MANH Revenue Mix Sets the Margin Starting Point

Manhattan generates revenue from cloud subscriptions, professional services, software licenses, maintenance and hardware. The 2025 mix saw services represent 47% of total revenue and cloud subscriptions account for 38%, making services the largest individual line item. When services dominate the mix, gross margin and operating leverage hinge not just on cloud momentum but on how efficiently the delivery organization operates. For 2026, adjusted operating margin is expected in the 34.5%–35% range, with a midpoint implying roughly 75 basis points of improvement excluding license and maintenance attrition. Software peer Adobe ADBE derives a far greater share of revenue from high-margin subscriptions, giving Adobe a structurally wider margin buffer against services-related volatility. That contrast highlights why mix management remains central to MANH's near-term profitability story.

Manhattan Associates Faces Services Utilization Tests

Services revenue is expected to grow 3% for the full year 2026 to approximately $518 million. At the same time, Manhattan is meaningfully expanding its delivery headcount to support the Active Agents AI initiative. Approximately 120 new hires were added to the services team for AI and agent deployment, with an additional 70 roles open or pending. This combination introduces the risk that capacity growth outpaces billable velocity. If utilization slips, services profitability can compress even when customer demand remains healthy. SAP SAP faces a comparable dynamic: SAP's services revenue declined 1% year over year at constant currencies in first-quarter 2026 as the company leaned into cloud growth, demonstrating how services can shrink even as a software platform gains broader adoption. SAP's services contraction signals that heavy cloud investment can displace services revenue, a tension Manhattan must manage carefully given services' outsized weight in its own mix.

MANH License and Maintenance Attrition Shifts the Mix

License and maintenance attrition remains a manageable but persistent headwind. In first-quarter 2026, software license revenue fell 76% year over year to $2.2 million, while maintenance revenue slipped 4.8% to $30.6 million. Management expects a 17% decline in maintenance revenue as the transition to cloud-native deployments continues. That attrition creates a roughly 100-basis-point drag embedded in the full-year outlook. Remaining performance obligations reached $2.35 billion as of March 31, 2026, up 24% year over year, providing meaningful long-term visibility that partially offsets near-term pressure. Adobe has managed a similar legacy-to-subscription migration and still contends with investors who question whether AI-driven competition will erode subscription growth — a reminder that cloud transitions can take time to be rewarded by the market even with healthy backlogs building.

Manhattan Associates Navigates Retail Seasonality Risk

Retail seasonality adds a layer of execution variability that flows directly into services pacing and quarterly margin patterns. Management's quarterly margin guidance accounts for retail peak seasonality, with consolidated subscription, maintenance and services margin expected at approximately 60% in the fourth quarter. Project timing can shift and implementations can become lumpy when retail customers compress or defer decisions near peak trading periods. The Descartes Systems Group DSGX navigates similar seasonality-driven variability: Descartes reported services revenue of $180.5 million in its most recent quarter, representing 93% of total revenue, and management acknowledged a tougher operating backdrop ahead tied to geopolitical disruption and trade uncertainty that pressures customer investment timing. For MANH, that kind of customer-timing risk can cause utilization to swing quarter to quarter even when underlying demand signals remain positive.

MANH Macro and FX Volatility Can Skew Quarterly Prints

Management has flagged a volatile macro backdrop and noted that foreign exchange movements can produce non-linear impacts on reported results. FX volatility created a $5 million headwind to sequential RPO growth in first-quarter 2026. SAP reported broadly similar dynamics, with currency assumptions built into its full-year outlook and management explicitly warning that results depend on geopolitical conditions stabilizing. Manhattan's management also noted that Q1 cloud revenue benefited from one-time cloud overage fees that would not recur, implying that growth rates may not sustain at current levels in subsequent quarters. Investors should weigh results across multiple quarters rather than extrapolating any single print.

Manhattan Associates Signals What To Watch Next

Earlier this month, Manhattan began implementing a global workforce reduction of approximately 6%, citing operational efficiency gains and a desire to redirect investment toward key strategic priorities, while reaffirming its 2026 financial guidance. In May 2026, the company also unveiled Sightline decision intelligence for supply chain planning, Solution Design Studio, and the Manhattan Marketplace ecosystem — product moves that reinforce the platform's AI positioning. The Descartes Systems Group has pursued a parallel strategy, leveraging its cloud logistics network and AI-enabled compliance tools to keep services revenue sticky and recurring. Adobe faces its own execution test as investor skepticism grows around whether AI investments will offset slower growth in mature products. Across all three peers, the pattern is consistent: cloud transitions improve visibility but demand disciplined execution on services and mix. For MANH, the near-term checklist remains focused on services utilization, legacy attrition absorption and margin stability through seasonal and macro swings.

Conclusion

Manhattan Associates carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a balanced near-term picture where strong cloud momentum and raised guidance are offset by services utilization risk, ongoing legacy attrition and macro-driven quarterly variability that collectively justify a patient, monitoring posture rather than aggressive accumulation at this stage. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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