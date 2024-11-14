News & Insights

Mandarin Oriental Reports Strong Q3 RevPAR Growth

November 14, 2024 — 05:16 am EST

Mandarin Oriental International (SG:M04) has released an update.

Mandarin Oriental International Limited reports a rise in Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) across all regions in Q3 2024, driven by strong demand in Asia and stable performance in Europe and America. Despite improved earnings in key locations like Singapore and Munich, overall profit was slightly down due to lower branding fees following the disposal of their Paris hotel. The company remains focused on growth and strengthening its brand as it continues to execute its strategic vision.

